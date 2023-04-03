Mobvista Appoints Greg Castro to Spearhead Global Partnerships and Strengthen its International Expansion

Mobvista, a leading growth platform for mobile app businesses, is excited to welcome Greg Castro as their new Head of Global Partnerships. Based in Silicon Valley, Greg contributes over two decades of invaluable digital advertising expertise to the company.

Throughout his distinguished career, Greg has occupied significant roles at top-tier organizations such as Yahoo and AOL, sharpening his acumen in the digital advertising sector. Before joining Mobvista, he oversaw the programmatic exchange at Amobee and spearheaded programmatic partnerships at Celtra. Greg's profound understanding of programmatic advertising and enterprise/SaaS platforms will be a vital asset as Mobvista relentlessly pursues innovation and global expansion of its product offerings.

Commenting on his new role, Greg said, "Mobvista combines the individual offerings of each of my previous companies and blends them all together to offer a one-stop-shop solution for advertisers and publishers. Our products include tools for user acquisition, publisher monetization, and optimization, including campaign management, creative management, analytics, and server costs. I will help the company develop and implement a go-to-market strategy to strengthen our presence in the US market and globally across Mobvista's programmatic and SaaS product offerings."

As a unified platform for global app developers, Mobvista provides a comprehensive range of mobile advertising and analytics products that aid developers and marketers in achieving global growth. Key offerings encompass Mintegral, a programmatic ad platform, GameAnalytics, an analytics tool for game developers, and XMP, a one-stop cross-channel media buying platform.

"We couldn't be happier to have Greg join the Mobvista family," said Clement Cao, Mobvista's Co-Founder, and CEO. "His extensive experience and expertise in the mobile industry will play a critical role in helping our clients achieve success. With his leadership, we are confident that we can continue to expand our global footprint and provide innovative solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals."

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading mobile technology company providing a complete suite of advertising and analytics tools for app developers and marketers seeking global growth. Providing a range of tailored solutions, such as user acquisition, monetization, analytics, creative automation, and cross-channel media buying, Mobvista enables mobile businesses to maximize their potential.

To learn more about Mobvista, please visit www.mobvista.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005404/en/