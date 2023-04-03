Timekettle AI Translator Earbuds Empower International Medical Workers

SHENZHEN, China, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology company, Timekettle, recently sponsored the 13th Global Implantology Week organized by the ZimVie Association at New York University. The four-day event brought together medical experts from over 30 countries to share their knowledge and expertise on the latest trends and innovations in dentistry and spinal care. Language barriers have always been a significant challenge for such international conferences. Timekettle AI translator earbuds with 40 languages with 93 accents came to the rescue, providing language support to medical professionals. This award-winning product not only solved language communication barriers at the conference but also helped save costs for interpreters.

Furthermore, immigrant communities have always faced communication barriers in the medical system. According to Health Expect Journal, the global migrant population reached 244 million in 2015, with the number of displaced people worldwide reaching the level after World War II. Most countries currently face the daunting task of providing appropriate and equitable healthcare to immigrants. Language barriers lead to a lack of unanimity on cultural identity and understanding of medical professionals and patients, which can result in miscommunication and even misdiagnosis by medical professionals.

Timekettle's world-first AI translator earbuds are embedded with the industry-leading HybridComm™ system, which subverts the shackles of conventional translator devices - handheld translators and translation apps are not user-friendly because people need to pass the device back and forth to each other - by adopting an entirely different technical design to advance products in speech processing, simultaneous interpretation, and AI translation. Timekettle AI translator earbuds play a vital role in bridging the communication gap between medical workers and their patients.

ZimVie, a leading healthcare organization in the United States that focuses on dentistry and spinal medical equipment and training, is Timekettle's first medical training institution partner. Timekettle is committed to exploring innovative and efficient ways to help more medical enterprises and immigrant communities overcome communication challenges.

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading translation solutions provider recognized by winning numerous international awards such as CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and TechCrunch. As the top-selling brand in the Translator Device industry, Timekettle now serves over 300,000 users worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.timekettle.co/

