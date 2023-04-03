Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Set to Register a CAGR of 14.20% and Reach USD 10.11 Billion by 2031 – Growth Plus Reports

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,284 in the last 365 days.
Newark, New Castle, USA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest Growth Plus Reports assessment, the automated breast ultrasound systems market is estimated to reach US$ 10.11 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.20%. The report analyzes vital growth strategies, factors, prospects, competition, industry trends, market dynamics, data and forecasts, and ideal investment regions.
Key Takeaways:
Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/automated-breast-ultrasound-systems-market/8482
Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 3.06 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 10.11 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Product, End User, and Region
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The advances in automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) are the major factors driving the revenue growth of the global automated breast ultrasound systems market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for more advanced cancer imaging, the rapidly increasing number of breast cancer patients, and the launch of novel products contribute to the market's revenue growth rate.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global automated breast ultrasound systems market from four perspectives: Product, End User, and Region.
Product Segmentation: On the basis of product, the automated breast ultrasound systems market is segmented into automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) and breast volume scanners (ABVS). The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) segment accounts for the largest revenue share because of technological advancements and user-friendly device features.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global automated breast ultrasound systems market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics imaging laboratories, and clinics. The hospital segment dominates the market because of the increased prevalence of breast cancer, the introduction of technologically advanced products, and growing awareness about the condition and its treatment.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global automated breast ultrasound systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the automated breast ultrasound systems market with the largest revenue share. The dominance of North America is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the presence of key players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies.
Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/automated-breast-ultrasound-systems-market/8482
Competitive Landscape
The prominent players in the global automated breast ultrasound systems market are:
The automated breast ultrasound systems market is extremely competitive, with several players involved. Market giants use mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share and launch new drugs and products.
Recent developments:
Table of Content
AUTOMATED BREAST ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET TOC
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8482
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction
Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store
Browse related reports:
Leadless Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Type (Micra Transcatheter Pacing System, Aveir VR Leadless Pacemaker), by Condition (Atrial Fibrillation, Sinus Node Dysfunction, Atrioventricular Block) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Digital Experience Platform Market by Component (Services and Platform), by Deployment Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), by Application (Business to Business and Business to Customer), and by End User (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Education, BFSI, and Retail) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Biliary Stents Market by Type (Metal Stents and Polymer Stents), by Application (Gallstones, Bilio-Pancreatic Leakages, Malignant Obstruction, and Benign Biliary Structures) and End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market by Product (Mobile Devices, Wearable Devices), by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Abuse Detection, Athletic Performance Optimization) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
Hearing Aids Devices Market by Product (Hearing Devices and Hearing Implants), by Patient Type (Adults and Pediatrics), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/