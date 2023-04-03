Submit Release
Virtual Reality company Virtualware to start trading in Euronext Paris on April 20

BILBAO, Spain and PARIS, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European company Virtualware, one of the European leaders in the Virtual Reality industry, will start trading on Euronext Paris on April 20.

The corporation, founded in 2004, will go public in a bell-ringing ceremony to be presided over by the company's two founders, Unai Extremo and Sergio Barrera.

The listing will take place in the Access segment and follows a year and a half of preparation.

Euronext is the pan-European stock exchange that groups together the stock exchanges of Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Oslo, Milan, and Dublin.

Virtualware is one of the pioneering corporations in the European Virtual Reality industry. Its team of more than 50 people has developed more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries. It has its headquarters in Bilbao, Spain, and its North American headquarters in Hamilton (Canada).

For the last decade and a half, it has been developing immersive solutions oriented to the industrial world, and counts among its clients multinationals and institutions such as GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technical University or EAN University, to name a few.

Its main product VIROO, the pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, is already used by companies on three continents and has been used to develop strategic projects for the defense sector and critical infrastructures.

VIROO aims to become the standard for the development of industrial Virtual Reality applications worldwide.

Website: https://www.virtualwareco.com/

