At 23.5% CAGR Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market to Generate $269.78 Billion by 2026 Opportunity Analysis

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific digital remittance market garnered $49.85 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $269.78 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, market size & projections, key investment pockets, major segments, and competitive performance.

Increase in cross-border transactions & mobile-based payment channels, less cost & transfer time for remittance, and surge in adoption of banking & financial services drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific digital remittance market. However, low awareness regarding digital remittance hinders the market growth. On the other hand, surge in penetration of Internet & smartphones along with technological innovations create new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on remittance channel, the money transfer operator segment accounted for the highest market share with nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is expected to continue its leadership position during the forecast period. On the other hand, the banks segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in cross-border transactions and move towards cashless, mobile banking, and mobile-based payment solutions dominate payment trends in Asia-Pacific, which also drives the Asia-Pacific digital remittance market growth. In addition, adoption of digital transfer network such as mobile phone technology, mobile money, digital currencies, distributed ledgers, electronic identification, and others to remit money has made cross-border payments negligible in cost, instant, auditable, and accessible to everyone. This acts as an important factor to boost the Asia-Pacific digital remittance market.

Based on country, China contributed to the highest market share with more than one-fourth of total share of the Asia-Pacific digital remittance market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its highest contribution by 2026. This is due to the major shift toward digital payments in the country. However, Singapore is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2019 to 2026. On the other hand, India is projected to register a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes countries including Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Benefits of Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market

* Convenience

* Speed

* Lower Fees

* Increased Security

* Greater Access

Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market Report Highlights

BY REMITTANCE TYPE

Inward Digital Remittance

Outward Digital Remittance

BY REMITTANCE CHANNEL

Banks

Money Transfer Operators (MTOs)

Others

BY COUNTRY

China

Japan

India

Hong Kong

Singapore

Indonesia

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Market Players :

AZIMO LTD, FLYWIRE CORPORATION, INSTAREM, MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL, INC, REMITLY, INC, RIPPLE, SINGX PTE LTD, TNG FINTECH GROUP INC, TRANSFERWISE LTD, WORLDREMIT LTD

The Report will help the Readers

- Figure out the market dynamics altogether.

- Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future currency management market landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter's five forces.

- Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services.

- Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment.

The research operandi of the Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market includes significant primary as well as secondary research. When the primary methodology encompasses widespread discussion with a plethora of valued participants, the secondary research involves a substantial amount of product/service descriptions. Furthermore, several government sites, industry bulletins, and press releases have also been properly examined to bring forth high-value industry insights.

Prime Benefits:

1. The report offers Porter's Five Forces analysis to recognize the ability of buyers and suppliers, which allows business investors to formulate strategic decisions.

2. The report includes an in-depth study of the current market trends and market size along with a forecast of the Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Market from 2019-2026.

3. The study provides the potential of the industry across several regions coupled with revenue contribution.

4. The report offers a thorough study of the key market players that are active in the asia-pacific digital remittance market

