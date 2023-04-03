Submit Release
Investment pours into HCM City industrial zones

VIETNAM, April 3 -  

HCM CITY – HCM City’s export processing zones and industrial parks attracted investments of more than US$90 million in the first quarter of this year, a 21.36 per cent increase year-on-year.

According to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), $48.8 million came from foreign investors, a doubling since last year.

Domestic firms invested VNĐ956.2 billion VND ($41.35 million), down 15.8 per cent.

In the first quarter operations got underway at 18 projects and six others are under construction.

The total number of projects in the EPZs and IPs tops 1,700 with investment of $12.43 billion, including 554 foreign ones worth $6.92 billion. – VNS

