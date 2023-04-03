PM asks for solutions to difficulties in construction projects, real estate market

VIETNAM, April 3 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked ministries and agencies to remove obstacles related to land and construction materials to implement investment projects on highways and real estate.

In official dispatch No 194/CĐ-TTg, PM Chính asked ministries, provinces and cities to have drastic, timely and effective solutions to build social houses for workers and people on lower incomes, contributing to social security.

Chairs of provincial and municipal people's committees should consider expressway projects as important works, serving the common interests of the whole country and promoting socio-economic development.

Thus, they must give the highest priority to speed up the progress of traffic projects, especially highways.

Localities must give project investors, contractors, organisations and individuals information about the laws on minerals exploitation, project schedule and scale. They must take responsibility in case the mining licence expires, is not eligible for an extension, or lacks materials.

PM Chính asked agencies to urgently review and summarise projects that are facing legal procedures related to land prices, land allocation, land lease and land use.

The review must be reported to the Prime Minister quarterly, starting from the second quarter of this year.

He also requested ministries to promulgate guiding documents to remove difficulties related to land.

Provinces and cities should seriously implement the Government's Resolution No 33/NQ-CP on solutions to remove and promote the real estate market, to make it develop safely and sustainably.

The Ministry of Transport urgently develops a plan and takes full responsibility for construction materials, including soil, stone, and sand for embankments.

It should make a chart of material needs according to projects’ schedules up to next year and send it to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and localities as required in the Government office’s Notice No 79/TB-VPCP.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, after summarising all reserves of embankment sand mines and annual exploitation capacity, will urgently issue guiding documents for the work.

The Ministry of Construction will coordinate with other ministries to promote the safe, healthy and sustainable development of the real estate market.

It will submit to the National Assembly (NA) pilot policies to promote social housing development at the NA’s meeting in May this year.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment will review the construction situation and submit it to the Government for approval of the decree guiding the Investment Law.

PM Chính asked the ministry to strengthen inspection and guide localities and enterprises on the law on investment and bidding.

Ministries and localities must actively conduct their assigned duties. In case of any problem, they must report to competent authorities for consideration and decision.

The Government Office must keep a close watch on ministries’ and localities’ work and promptly report to the Prime Minister. — VNS