Global Heavy Construction Equipment Industry Analysis: Forecasted Market Size, Top Trends And Key Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Heavy Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Heavy Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the heavy construction equipment market. As per TBRC’s heavy construction equipment global market forecast, the heavy construction equipment market size is expected to grow to $243.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.
The growth in the heavy construction equipment global market is due to expansion of government infrastructure development projects. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest heavy construction equipment market share. Major players in the heavy construction equipment global market include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere And Company, Hyundai Doosan Infracore Company Limited.
Heavy Construction Equipment Market Segments
• By Equipment Type: Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipment
• By Application: Excavation and Demolition, Heavy Lifting, Tunneling, Material Handling, Recycling, and Waste Management
• By End User: Infrastructure, Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Other End Users
Heavy construction equipment, also known as heavy machinery, refers to heavy-duty vehicles that are specifically intended for carrying out construction tasks, most commonly earthwork operations or other large construction tasks. Heavy construction equipment is used for heavy activities such as lifting and other such duties.
The Table Of Content For The Heavy Construction Equipment Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Heavy Construction Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Heavy Construction Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Heavy Construction Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
26. Africa Heavy Construction Equipment Market
27. Heavy Construction Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Heavy Construction Equipment Market
29. Heavy Construction Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
