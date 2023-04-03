Global Biscuits Industry Analysis – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Biscuits Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Biscuits Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biscuits market. As per TBRC’s biscuits global market forecast, the biscuits market size is expected to grow to $156.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.
The growth in the biscuits global market is due to rapid urbanization. Europe region is expected to hold the largest biscuits global market share. Major players in the biscuits global market include Mondelez International Inc., Kellogg Company, ITC Limited, Britannia Industries, Walkers Shortbread Ltd.
Biscuits Market Segments
• By Type: Crackers And Savory Biscuits; Sweet Biscuits
• By Source: Wheat, Oats, and Millets
• By Flavor Type: Plain, Chocolate, Sour Cream, Cheese, Spiced, Fruits And Nuts
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels
• By Geography: The global biscuits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Biscuits refer to baked goods that are made with flour, shortening, baking powder, or soda, and other ingredients.
The Table Of Content For The Biscuits Market Include:
1. Biscuits Market Executive Summary
2. Biscuits Market Characteristics
3. Biscuits Market Trends
4. Biscuits Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Biscuits Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Biscuits Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Biscuits Market Competitor Landscape
27. Biscuits Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Biscuits Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
