Smart Agriculture Market Size, Global Share And Growth Outlook For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Agriculture Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart agriculture global market. As per TBRC’s smart agriculture global market forecast, the smart agriculture global market size is expected to grow to $22.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

The growth in the smart agriculture global market is due to rising pressure on the food supply system owing to the rapidly growing population. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart agriculture global market share. Major players in the smart agriculture global market include Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction Inc., John Deere, DeLaval.

Smart Agriculture Global Market Segments

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Farm Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Precision Aquaculture, Precision Forestry, Smart Greenhouse, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global smart agriculture global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart agriculture is a modern method of farming that uses the Internet of Things (IoT), robots, artificial intelligence, sensors, and other cutting-edge technologies to increase farm output. It is a novel approach to reducing human labor while increasing resource utilization.

The Table Of Content For The Smart Agriculture Global Market Include:

1. Smart Agriculture Market Executive Summary

2. Smart Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Smart Agriculture Market Trends

4. Smart Agriculture Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Smart Agriculture Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Smart Agriculture Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Smart Agriculture Market Competitor Landscape

27. Smart Agriculture Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Smart Agriculture Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

