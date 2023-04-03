Agritourism Market in India Size, Share, Growth Rate (19.9%), Analysis, Business Opportunity 2023-2028

India Agritourism Market Report

The inflating need for revitalizing rural economies and providing employment opportunities to local residents is driving the India agritourism market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "India Agritourism Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the India agritourism market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Agritourism?

Agritourism represents a commercial practice that combines agricultural activities with tourism for recreation and the entertainment of tourists. It provides the farmers with an opportunity to generate additional income and a channel for direct marketing to consumers. Agritourism also offers communities the potential to increase their local tax bases. In line with this, it assists in preserving agricultural lands and allowing states to develop business enterprises. Some of the activities involved in agritourism are barn dances, biking trails and haunted hayrides, breweries, bird watching, corn mazes, traditional music festivals, farm cooking contests, flower cutting, farm stores, herb walks, etc.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-agritourism-market/requestsample

India Agritourism Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating need for revitalizing rural economies and providing employment opportunities to local residents is primarily augmenting the India agritourism market. Furthermore, the growing utilization of farms for events, such as weddings, gatherings, private parties, etc., is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to improve and promote agritourism via training and financial support is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising popularity of agritourism, as it offers business opportunities for local tourism operators and family-oriented recreation surroundings, is bolstering the market growth across the country. Besides this, it also provides farm activities, including fishing, horseback riding, harvest festivals, wildlife photography, wagon or sleigh rides, sheep shearing, cooking classes, guided animal tours, historical re-enactments, etc., at a reduced cost, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, continuous improvements in the tourism industry and the increasing disposable income levels of consumers are expected to fuel the India agritourism market in the coming years.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-agritourism-market

India Agritourism Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of tourist type, activity, booking channel and sales channel.

Breakup by Tourist Type:

• Domestic

• International

Breakup by Activity:

• On-farm Sales

• Outdoor Recreation

• Agritainment

• Educational Tourism

• Accommodations

• Others

Breakup by Booking Channel:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Travel Agents

• Direct

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse More Reports by IMARC Group:

• Edtech Market

• Sports Management Software Market

• Electric Vehicle Aftermarket

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.