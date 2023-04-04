Abbove selected as a WealthTech100 company by Fintech Global

Brussels 4th April 2023. Abbove selected in the WealthTech100 list. This list, published by Fintech Global, is a ranking of the world’s most innovative technology solution providers that support investment firms, private banks, and financial advisors with their digital transformation efforts.
From a list of 1,200 companies, a panel of analysts and industry experts selected the 100 most innovative wealthtech companies in the world, among them Abbove. According to FinTech Global, the finalists were recognized “for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.”
The Belgian wealth-tech is not stopping there, as it now has over 1,000 wealth advisors from private banks and family offices using its technology to place holistic wealth advice at the center of their client relationships. Banking groups such as BNP Paribas Fortis, Quintet Bank, or Deutsche Bank in Belgium are trusting Abbove to improve the way they manage, collect, and process their client wealth data.
PaxFamilia CEO Guillaume Desclée proudly comments on the company's recognition in the list:
“Being included in the WealthTech100 list for the third year in a row is a huge endorsement of all the work we have done so far to make Abbove (ex-PaxFamilia) what it is today: a technology that helps financial institutions to place holistic wealth advice services at the centre of their client relationship. We are very grateful to receive this label again and are highly motivated to continue on this track.”
About Abbove:
Abbove (previously called PaxFamilia) is a wealthtech company developing a collaborative wealth planning technology platform that unites financial advisors, their clients, wealth data and technology in one place. Its technology intervenes and digitizes processes on three global levels: to understand the client's global wealth context, serve them with the right solution or advice at the right time and continuously follow them up on a
long-term and deeply rooted relationship.
A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.
