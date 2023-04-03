i3 Energy PLC Announces i3 Energy Canada Ltd YE 2022 Reserves

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,246 in the last 365 days.
i3 Energy Canada Ltd YE 2022 Reserves
EASTLEIGH, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / i3 Energy plc ("i3", "i3 Energy", "i3 Canada", or the "Company") IITE, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 year-end reserve report, for its subsidiary i3 Energy Canada Ltd.
i3's independent reserve report (the "GLJ report") was prepared by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") in accordance with standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Handbook (COGEH) and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), with an effective date of 31 December 2022.
Highlights
Ryan Heath, President of i3 Energy Canada Ltd., commented:
"The Canadian reserve report reflects the hard work and commitment of the entire i3 team. The Company's 2022 capital programme was executed with efficiency, while meeting or exceeding production expectations and corporate guidance. The efforts of 2022 have placed i3 in a strong position for 2023 as we continue to build upon the Company's predictable low-decline base production and further expand its extensive portfolio of high-return development opportunities."
Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:
"2022 was another very successful year for i3 Energy. In 2021 our reserves replacement was primarily driven by acquisitions. In 2022 we pivoted to growth via the drill bit and very successfully grew production and our reserves base. We proved the quality of our asset base and the expertise of our staff by organically delivering growth in our P1 reserves by 10% and 2P reserves by 18%. Our 2P reserves are now independently valued at circa $1.2 billion or £0.81 per share at year end, with their longevity demonstrated by a reserve life index of 22 years. Whilst this reflects year-end commodity pricing it demonstrates the material upside in our portfolio and the potential for year-on-year growth in production and total shareholder return."
2022 Reserves Review
The Company's year-end reserves were evaluated by GLJ in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the COGEH and NI 51-101 as of 31 December 2022. The reserves evaluation was based on the average forecast pricing of GLJ, McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. and Sproule Associates Limited ("3 Consultants Average", or "3CA") and foreign exchange rates as of 1 January 2023.
Reserves included are Company Interest reserves which reflect i3's total working interest reserves before the deduction of any royalties and include any royalty interests payable to the Company. Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included on Forms 51-101 F1-F3 which will be filed on SEDAR. The numbers outlined in the tables below may not sum precisely due to rounding.
Summary of Reserves
The tables below outline GLJ's estimates of i3's reserves as of 31 December 2022.
I3 YE 2022 - Reserves Volumes
|
Company Interest Reserves
|
Reserves Category
|
Oil
|
NGL
|
Gas
|
Total
|
Liquids Weighting
|
Mbbl
|
Mbbl
|
MMcf
|
Mboe
|Proved Producing
|
8,076
|
16,793
|
145,121
|
49,056
|
51%
|Proved Non-Producing
|
227
|
1,326
|
12,676
|
3,666
|
42%
|Proved Undeveloped
|
6,094
|
15,768
|
113,327
|
40,750
|
54%
|Total Proved
|
14,398
|
33,887
|
271,124
|
93,472
|
52%
|Probable Producing
|
10,915
|
22,390
|
194,596
|
65,738
|
51%
|Total Probable
|
19,705
|
27,954
|
242,186
|
88,023
|
54%
|Proved plus Probable
|
34,103
|
61,841
|
513,310
|
181,496
|
53%
|
i3 YE 2022 - Reserves Values
|
Before Tax Net Present Value (USD MM)
Discount Rate
|
0%
|
5%
|
10%
|
15%
|
20%
|Proved Producing
|
472,533
|
490,078
|
425,097
|
370,945
|
330,055
|Proved Developed Non-Producing
|
26,929
|
21,108
|
17,142
|
14,317
|
12,227
|Proved Undeveloped
|
405,247
|
268.149
|
180,729
|
123,404
|
84,467
|Total Proved
|
904,728
|
779,335
|
622,968
|
508,667
|
426,749
|Probable Producing
|
679,031
|
614,593
|
510,964
|
435,322
|
381,111
|
Total Probable
|
1,285,392
|
800,037
|
538,510
|
383,956
|
285,561
|Proved plus Probable
|
2,190,121
|
1,579,372
|
1,161,478
|
892,622
|
712,310
Through the Company's productive 2022 drilling programme, i3 successfully converted a suite of high-return undeveloped locations to production, while increasing the total net undrilled booked locations by 25% to 376 gross (255.1 net) locations across its core areas, for a total Company inventory (undrilled booked and undrilled unbooked) of 881 gross (502 net) undeveloped locations.
Material increases in booked reserves were predominantly a direct result of i3's successful 2022 Montney and Cardium development initiatives, in its Simonette and Wapiti fields, resulting in an increase of 32 net and 12.2 net booked oil locations added, respectively. Total undeveloped inventory now represents greater than 30 years of economic development drilling, based on the Company's current annual capital programme.
Reserve Reconciliation
The following table sets out the reconciliation of the Company's Working Interest reserves based on forecast prices and costs by principal product type as of 31 December 2022 relative to 31 December 2021.
|
Light and Medium Crude Oil
|
Heavy Crude
|
Natural Gas (assoc. & non-assoc.)
|
NGL
|
Total Oil Equivalent
|
(Mbbl)
|
(Mbbl)
|
(MMcf)
|
(Mbbl)
|
(MBOE)
|TOTAL PROVED
|December 31, 2021
|
11,721
|
188
|
269,367
|
27,591
|
84,394
|Revisions
|
272
|
-4
|
-6,621
|
5,688
|
4,852
|Extensions and Improved Recovery
|
3,088
|
248
|
28,323
|
2,607
|
10,663
|Acquisitions
|
8
|
0
|
19
|
2
|
13
|Production
|
-1,103
|
-110
|
-23,023
|
-2,213
|
-7,263
|December 31, 2022
|
13,985
|
321
|
268,065
|
33,674
|
92,659
|TOTAL PROBABLE
|December 31, 2021
|
9,190
|
265
|
219,335
|
22,390
|
68,401
|Revisions
|
165
|
-7
|
-1,162
|
4,306
|
4,270
|Extensions and Improved Recovery
|
10,114
|
-91
|
22,854
|
1,165
|
14,997
|Acquisitions
|
8
|
0
|
11
|
1
|
11
|Production
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|December 31, 2022
|
19,478
|
168
|
241,038
|
27,861
|
87,680
|TOTAL PROVED PLUS PROBABLE
|December 31, 2021
|
20,911
|
453
|
488,702
|
49,981
|
152,795
|Revisions
|
437
|
-11
|
-7,783
|
9,993
|
9,122
|Extensions and Improved Recovery
|
13,203
|
157
|
51,177
|
3,772
|
25,661
|Acquisitions
|
16
|
0
|
30
|
3
|
24
|Production
|
-1,103
|
-110
|
-23,023
|
-2,213
|
-7,263
|December 31, 2022
|
33,463
|
489
|
509,103
|
61,536
|
180,338
Performance Measures - Finding and Development ("F&D"), Finding, Development and Acquisition ("FD&A") Costs and Recycle Ratios
F&D and FD&A costs for 2022, 2021, 2020 and the three-year average are presented in the tables below. The capital costs used in the calculations are those costs related to land acquisition and retention, seismic, drilling, completions, tangible well site, tie-ins, and facilities, plus the change in estimated future development costs ("FDC") as per the GLJ report. Net acquisition costs are the cash outlays in respect of acquisitions, minus the proceeds from the disposition of properties during the year. The reserves used in this calculation are working interest reserve additions, including technical revisions and changes due to economic factors. The recycle ratio is the net operating income (revenue minus royalties, opex, transportation and processing) per barrel divided by the cost per barrel (F&D or FD&A).
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
3-Year Average
|Proved Developed Producing
|F&D costs ($/boe)
|
$9.89
|
$2.41
|
N/A
|
$7.13
|F&D recycle ratio
|
2.2x
|
5.7x
|
N/A
|
2.5x
|FD&A costs ($/boe)
|
$9.89
|
$1.81
|
$1.53
|
$3.61
|FD&A recycle ratio
|
2.2x
|
7.5x
|
3.8x
|
4.9x
|Total Proved
|F&D costs ($/boe)
|
$14.74
|
$3.72
|
N/A
|
$10.69
|F&D recycle ratio
|
1.5x
|
3.7x
|
N/A
|
1.7x
|FD&A costs ($/boe)
|
$14.74
|
$4.17
|
$3.51
|
$6.48
|FD&A recycle ratio
|
1.5x
|
3.3x
|
1.7x
|
2.3x
|Proved plus Probable Developed Producing
|F&D costs ($/boe)
|
$7.68
|
$2.16
|
N/A
|
$5.79
|F&D recycle ratio
|
2.8x
|
6.3x
|
N/A
|
3.1x
|FD&A costs ($/boe)
|
$7.68
|
$1.45
|
$1.34
|
$2.96
|FD&A recycle ratio
|
2.8x
|
9.5x
|
4.4x
|
6.0x
|Total Proved Plus Probable
|F&D costs ($/boe)
|
$15.26
|
$3.17
|
N/A
|
$12.12
|F&D recycle ratio
|
1.4x
|
4.3x
|
N/A
|
1.5x
|FD&A costs ($/boe)
|
$15.26
|
$4.00
|
$3.51
|
$7.19
|FD&A recycle ratio
|
1.4x
|
3.4x
|
1.7x
|
2.5x
Reserve Life Index ("RLI")
RLI is calculated by taking the Total Company Interest reserves from the GLJ Report and dividing them by the projected 2023 production as estimated in the GLJ Report.
|
Total Company Interest Reserves
|
2023 Company Production
|
YE 2022 RLI
|
Reserves Category
|
(Mboe)
|
(Mboe)
|
(Years)
|
Proved Producing
|
49,056
|
7,166
|
6.8
|
Total Proved
|
93,472
|
7,675
|
12.2
|
Proved plus Probable Producing
|
65,738
|
7,473
|
8.8
|
Proved plus Probable
|
181,496
|
8,060
|
22.5
Forecast Prices Used in Estimates
GLJ has employed the 3 Consultants Average forecast prices in the GLJ Report. The 3CA forecast prices, exchange rate and inflation (2% post 2037) assumptions as of 31 December 2022 are tabulated below.
|
Canadian Light Sweet
|
Western Canada Select
|
Alberta AECO-C
|
Pentanes Plus
|
Butanes
|
Propanes
|
Inflation Rate
|
Exchange Rate
|
40° API
|
WCS 20.5 API
|
Spot
|
FOB Edmonton
|
Year
|
($Cdn/bbl)
|
($Cdn/bbl)
|
($Cdn/ MMBTU)
|
($Cdn/bbl)
|
($Cdn/bbl)
|
($Cdn/bbl)
|
(% / year)
|
(USD/CAD)
|
2023
|
103.77
|
76.54
|
4.23
|
106.22
|
53.88
|
39.80
|
0.0
|
0.745
|
2024
|
97.74
|
77.75
|
4.40
|
101.35
|
52.67
|
39.13
|
2.3
|
0.765
|
2025
|
95.27
|
77.54
|
4.21
|
98.94
|
51.42
|
39.74
|
2.0
|
0.768
|
2026
|
95.58
|
80.07
|
4.27
|
100.19
|
51.61
|
39.86
|
2.0
|
0.772
|
2027
|
97.07
|
81.89
|
4.34
|
101.74
|
52.39
|
40.47
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2028
|
99.01
|
84.02
|
4.43
|
103.78
|
53.44
|
41.28
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2029
|
100.99
|
85.73
|
4.51
|
105.85
|
54.51
|
42.11
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2030
|
103.01
|
87.44
|
4.60
|
107.97
|
55.60
|
42.95
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2031
|
105.07
|
89.20
|
4.69
|
110.13
|
56.71
|
43.81
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2032
|
106.69
|
91.11
|
4.79
|
112.33
|
57.56
|
44.47
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2033
|
108.83
|
92.93
|
4.89
|
114.58
|
58.71
|
45.35
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2034
|
111.00
|
94.79
|
4.98
|
116.87
|
59.88
|
46.26
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2035
|
113.22
|
96.68
|
5.08
|
119.21
|
61.08
|
47.19
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2036
|
115.49
|
98.62
|
5.18
|
121.59
|
62.30
|
48.13
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
2037
|
117.80
|
100.59
|
5.29
|
124.03
|
63.55
|
49.09
|
2.0
|
0.775
|
Escalation rate of 2% thereafter
Notes:
END
Qualified Person's Statement
In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He has a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
