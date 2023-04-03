GdPicture.NET, a PSPDFKit SDK, Releases Table Conversion to Excel

The GdPicture.NET SDK now includes a new table conversion to Excel feature in its Intelligent Document Processing component. Users can extract tables from PDFs, images, and over a hundred document formats to XLSX.

MURET, France, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GdPicture.NET SDK is a worldwide bestselling SDK to build PDF, OCR, IDP, and document imaging applications. Developed by ORPALIS, now a PSPDFKit company, it includes more than 3,000 features to manage the complete life-cycle of electronic documents, from acquisition to archiving, making it the most full-featured SDK in the market.

In 2022, it released its Intelligent Document Processing SDK with Key-Value Pair extraction, Table Extraction, and Smart Redaction capabilities.

With its latest version, the table conversion to Excel feature has been added to the Table Extraction engine.

Table conversion to Excel functionalities:

Extract tables to XLSX from unstructured documents, scanned PDFs, pictures, and more than 100 formats.

Identify and extract tables with borders, partial borders, and no borders.

Extract multiple tables, including those that span pages, from a single document.

Benefits:

Outstanding accuracy brought by an innovative and unique hybrid approach that combines OCR, Key-Value Pair extraction, Document Layout Analysis, and other AI technologies.

The engine recognizes the layout style of the tables to keep the visual aspect of the original document.

A secure tool that works offline, contrary to pure AI tools, so no data is transferred to third parties.

A fast engine that can bring instant results thanks to the absence of dependencies on external Machine Learning models.

GdPicture.NET SDK can be tested for free on gdpicture.com.

ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals worldwide.

In 2022, the French company joined PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation platform for developers and enterprise businesses.

ORPALIS sits on the Board of Directors of the PDF Association.

For more information, visit orpalis.com.

