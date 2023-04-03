GdPicture.NET, a PSPDFKit SDK, Releases Table Conversion to Excel

There were 298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,081 in the last 365 days.
The GdPicture.NET SDK now includes a new table conversion to Excel feature in its Intelligent Document Processing component. Users can extract tables from PDFs, images, and over a hundred document formats to XLSX.
MURET, France, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GdPicture.NET SDK is a worldwide bestselling SDK to build PDF, OCR, IDP, and document imaging applications. Developed by ORPALIS, now a PSPDFKit company, it includes more than 3,000 features to manage the complete life-cycle of electronic documents, from acquisition to archiving, making it the most full-featured SDK in the market.
GdPicture.NET IDP SDK
In 2022, it released its Intelligent Document Processing SDK with Key-Value Pair extraction, Table Extraction, and Smart Redaction capabilities.
With its latest version, the table conversion to Excel feature has been added to the Table Extraction engine.
Table conversion to Excel functionalities:
Benefits:
GdPicture.NET SDK can be tested for free on gdpicture.com.
ORPALIS is an editor of imaging software, PDF processing tools, and large-scale document flow management solutions for professionals worldwide.
In 2022, the French company joined PSPDFKit, the leading document processing and manipulation platform for developers and enterprise businesses.
ORPALIS sits on the Board of Directors of the PDF Association.
For more information, visit orpalis.com.
