Catch the Wave: SharkRace Upcoming IDO Is to Change the Crypto World

NEW YORK, NY, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharkRace.com, the innovative blockchain project, is set to revolutionize the NFT and GameFi market with its unique upgradable NFTs and sustainable economy architecture. The project consists of four modules developed on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), including the first of its kind upgradable NFTs, two new gen P2E games, a native SharkCoin token, and a marketplace trading platform. In today's volatile reality, such a multi-layered ecosystem offers not just one, but multiple assets. Hence, the project attracts wide audiences, from NFT collectors and classic crypto investors to web3 and even web2 gamers.

SharkRace's features upgradable NFTs with the world's first NFT Customization platform. Unlike any other projects, SharkRace offers more than just buying and selling NFT artwork. Users are provided a fantastic creative experience to make their NFT boost in price and create a higher-value asset. The lifelong revenue from the game Treasury depends on the rarity of NFT that you build. Notably, all customization operations are powered by the smart contract that changes the metadata. The exclusive collection was drawn by award-winning artists, who have worked for top brands, including Disney.

The two P2E games stand out for their sustainable economic model, quality gameplay design, and beautiful graphics. The first game, Shark Battle, is a cross-platform web3 strategic card game with furious arcade fighting (demo is live). The second game, Shark Race, is a cross-platform racing game with customizable sharks competing on uncompromising tracks.

The whole ecosystem revolves around the SharkCoin (SHRK), the project's native token. SharkCoin offers a wide range of utility, including buying NFTs, NFT upgrade payments, in-game transactions, staking, and additional privileges for long-term holders. The total supply of SharkCoins is 1 billion, with an initial market cap of $325,450 and a liquidity pool of $300,000.

The project has already closed private investment rounds with $1.5m raised and 35+ backers (incl. Shima Capital, Inazuma, AU21). Recently, SharkRace announced its IDO on April 25th (public round: $489,000, basic price: $0.02), which will be preceded by a limited pre-IDO Whitelist round on the project's own platform. Whitelist participation not only provides a 15% discount off the listing price ($0.017), but also the opportunity to win cash and valuable NFT prizes.

To join the Whitelist, please follow the link: https://sweepwidget.com/c/68300-zkfohtsn?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=sweepwidget_link_article

Following the IDO, SharkCoin will be listed on both decentralized and centralized exchanges during the first half of May, with the listing date and time to be announced in the official SharkRace communities on Telegram and Discord.

SharkRace has already achieved important milestones, such as designing a sustainable economy model benchmark, launching working game demos, and creating a global organic community. With its unique features and dedicated team, SharkRace is poised to become a new sensation in the competitive ocean of NFT & GameFi.

For more information about SharkCoin and Shark Race, please visit the official website at https://sharkrace.com/.

