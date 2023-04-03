Video Game Industry Veterans, MicroProse, Join Forces with Nepsis Studio and Moxy to Create an Immersive Pirate Game, Leveraging Web3

Nepsis and Moxy, two innovative gaming companies, are partnering to develop and deliver a new pirate-themed game that is set to revolutionize the gaming industry. The game will be led by the legendary founder of MicroProse Games and the Civilization series, and a team of industry-leading game development veterans.

Nepsis specializes in creating visually stunning and immersive games, yielding tangible rewards for tournament participants, while Moxy is known for its innovative gameplay mechanics and player-driven experiences. Both companies have strong teams with many members having backgrounds in blockchain technology, which will be leveraged to develop a game that appeals to both casual and serious gamers.

The game will be a first of its kind, set on a mysterious island nestled within a magical pocket dimension, deep in uncharted waters. Players will have the ability to engage in trade, loot, and plunder, selling their goods and treasures to earn assets and build their reputation as feared pirates on the high seas. Additionally, the game will feature a robust crafting system, allowing players to create and upgrade their ships, weapons, and equipment.

To deliver these new types of e-sport experiences, the game will utilize Unreal Engine 5 and offer live tournaments, where players can compete against each other to earn tangible rewards ranging from $MOXY token to pirate-themed merchandise, like Nepsis-themed cigars (for participants of legal age).

Matt deFouw, CEO of Moxy, is a tech evangelist and blockchain visionary with over 20 years of experience in the industry. His latest venture, Moxy, is being led by a powerhouse team of video game industry professionals such as Tony Bickley, Stewart Bell, Mike Haller, and Larry Siegel who are all advising the Nepsis project.

Tony Bickley, Moxy's Chief Product Officer, has been instrumental in a great number of well-known classic gaming titles over the past 35 plus years. Larry Siegel, previously head of Sega S.A.'s European operations, has directly produced or executive produced over 300 video games on countless platforms. Meanwhile, Stewart Bell has been involved with computer games most of his working life and has helped develop and publish some of the best-known titles in video game history.

The partnership between Nepsis and Moxy is a testament to the growing trend of collaboration in the gaming industry. As competition continues to heat up, more and more companies seek to form impactful partnerships to leverage their respective strengths and create a legacy of better gaming experiences for players.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Moxy to create this exciting new pirate game," said the founding team of Nepsis. "Our companies share a passion for creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences, and we believe that this game will be a catalyst for player-driven."

The advising team of Moxy, which includes Nolan Bushnell, the founder of Atari, echoed these sentiments, saying, "We are excited to be working with Nepsis to create a game that we believe will set a new standard for pirate-themed games. By combining our expertise and resources, we are confident that we can deliver an experience that will be both fun and rewarding for players."

