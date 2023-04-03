Chicken Flavor Market Size To Reach US$ 870.1 Million by 2028 | By Form, Nature, Packaging, Application

Chicken Flavor Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study "Chicken Flavor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" by IMARC Group, finds that the global chicken flavor market size reached US$ 680.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 870.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.98% during 2023-2028.

A chicken flavor represents a form of yeast extract condiment that gives the taste of the chicken. It is manufactured using real chicken broth and has a low sodium range. The chicken flavor is commonly added to food items to amplify and improve the sensation of taste, aroma, odor, and texture. It is widely used in frozen meals, gravies, sauces, broths, soups, and stews. In addition, the chicken flavor is incorporated into food products to offer a unique taste and imitate the texture of meat. As a result, this extract is extensively available in powder and liquid forms across various hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online retailers.

Chicken Flavor Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for meat-flavored items across the globe and the expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry are among the primary factors driving the chicken flavor market. Besides this, the elevating product requirement for shortcut cooking by individuals preoccupied with employment and education is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of chicken-flavored protein powder and supplements, owing to the rising health-conscious population, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the launch of frozen and ready-to-eat (RTE) items, on account of the hectic schedules and busy lifestyles of the masses, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the leading manufacturers are focusing on developing natural flavors that are minimally processed, do not contain synthetic components, and assist in reducing the harmful effects of chemical additives on the body, which is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the growing popularity of clean-label meals with natural tastes, the increasing product need in fast food joints and cafes, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the inflating expenditure capacities of consumers are anticipated to propel the chicken flavor market over the forecasted period.

Chicken Flavor Market Report Segmentation 2023-2028:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• ACH Food Companies Inc. (Associated British Foods plc)

• Givaudan, Hormel Foods Corporation

• Kent Precision Foods Group Inc. (Kent Corporation)

• Kerry Group plc

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Nestle S.A.

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Trailtopia LLC

• Unilever plc.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Powder

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Packaging:

• Bag

• Bottle

• Box

• Jar

• Can

• Sachets and Pouches

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Soups and Sauces

• Food and Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Bakery Products

• Confectionery Products

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Business-to-Business (B2B)

• Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Breakup By Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

