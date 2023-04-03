BC Platforms appoints Dr Carolin Bender as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- ZURICH, Switzerland, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announces the appointment of Dr Carolin Bender as the company’s first Chief Medical Officer.



BCP’s new CMO will be overseeing the operational work underpinning the company’s rapidly expanding global patient data sourcing and data network development, which provides customers with valuable insights across the entire R&D spectrum from target identification through to fulfilment of post-marketing requirements.

Dr Carolin Bender, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer at BC Platforms, commented on her appointment, “I am delighted to join the BC Platforms team to support our wealth of pharmaceutical and healthcare collaborators on their journey as data partners, whether they are at the drug discovery stage or improving patient care in clinic. We source and support strategic use of patient data in clinical trials, and through our expert network and world leading data curation and delivery abilities we can provide ground-breaking drug development and clinical solutions. I am deeply committed to improving the life of patients and believe that innovation and data-driven decision making, which we enable here at BCP, are key in helping patients receive better treatments and care.”

Tero Silvola, Chief Executive Officer at BC Platforms, said, “Carolin is a great addition to our team as she brings experience from not only the pharmaceutical industry but also as a physician dealing directly with patients. Data is at the heart of our healthcare solutions. Carolin will be leading on the development and execution of data-driven clinical development programmes for our customers. This includes our aim to build hospital and biobank partnerships to bring together real world data from around the globe, and leveraging this to enhance, and complete, frameworks for the delivery of personalized medicines.”

Carolin will be based in Germany with global responsibility as Chief Medical Officer. She brings clinical & research experience in dermatology and oncology gained from her position as a scientist physician at the National Center for Tumor Diseases in Heidelberg, Germany. Carolin has broad industry experience from her 4-year tenure at Roche, where she focused on oncology. Most recently she held the role of Head of Group Therapeutic Areas Oncology and Pipeline at Boehringer Ingelheim, where she led early Medical Affairs teams in dermatology/immunology, oncology, and mental health. Carolin holds a medical degree from Mainz University and a Master’s degree from Goethe Business School.

Notes to Editors

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in building data networks for the life sciences industry and provides versatile technology platforms for personalised medicine, accelerating the translation of innovations into clinical practice. We convert complex biological information collected in the healthcare setting into actionable insights. With our innovative technology we are creating a patient centric infinity loop between the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Data we generate, harmonise, and manage, from diverse biobanks and healthcare institutions, is made accessible for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance their core strengths in research and development. In parallel, we enable stratification of patients towards targeted therapies, delivering on the promise of more personalized healthcare.

Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. We have developed a Global Data Partner Network, BCRQUEST.com, which allows access to high-quality real-world data. This rapidly growing network has a footprint across many sites, including networks of major hospitals, covering 20 countries on five continents, providing standard of care data for over 23 million patients. Our platforms seamlessly facilitate access to highly enriched data for pharmaceutical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from a MIT Whitehead project spinoff, we have a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 25 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. We have global operations with our headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, R&D in Espoo, Finland, and Singapore, as well as a presence in London and Boston. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

BC Platforms AG

Tero Silvola

Tel: + 358 40 590 5733

tero.silvola@bcplatforms.com

Scius Communications

Katja Stout

Tel: +44 7789 435 990

katja@sciuscommunications.com

Daniel Gooch

Tel: +44 7747 875 479

daniel@sciuscommunications.com