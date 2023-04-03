Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Industry Worth US$ 15.7 Bn by 2028 | CAGR of 10.18% | IMARC Group

Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Industry

The increasing investments in residential, commercial, and construction sectors are primarily augmenting the AEC market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) market size reached US$ 8.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.18% during 2023-2028.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/architectural-engineering-construction-market/requestsample

Architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software provides a host of services and plans the lifecycle process of a product from presentation to the final stage of production. It is extensively used in visualizing, designing, drafting, and documenting the stages of the project. AEC helps in editing various elements by using smart algorithmic search and group to enhance productivity and save time. It aids in minimizing overhead costs and labor expenses, thus creating faster turn-around time on projects, and gaining insights into the latest technologies. Consequently, AEC is extensively utilized by real estate companies, interior designers, construction firms, surveyors, mechanical and electrical piping engineers, etc.

Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing investments in residential, commercial, and construction sectors are primarily augmenting the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for cost-effective and personalized design solutions, on account of the inflating urbanization levels, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of AEC software by designers and construction planners to manage building projects more efficiently is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, it is also utilized by professionals and architects to prepare a detailed layout and use a three-dimensional (3D) model-based approach for projects, which is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the inflating need for creating high-quality building and infrastructure designs with conceptual and detailed design tools is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the implementation of several favorable initiatives by government bodies to mandate the use of AEC software is stimulating the market growth. In line with this, continuous technological advancements that aid in enhancing work efficiencies and saving time are expected to fuel the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) market in the coming years.

Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6647&flag=F

Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• 4M Group

• ACCA software S.p.A.

• Ansys Inc.

• Autodesk Inc.

• AVEVA Group Plc

• Bentley Systems Incorporated

• Construsoft B.V.

• CYPE Ingenieros S.A.

• Esri India Technologies Private Limited

• Hexagon AB

• Nemetschek SE

• Procore Technologies Inc.

Product Insights

• Software

• Services

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) market based on the product. This includes software and services. According to the report, software represented the largest segment.

Deployment Mode Insights

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

A detailed breakup and analysis of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) market based on the deployment mode has also been provided in the report. This includes on-premises and cloud-based. According to the report, on-premises accounted for the largest market share.

Enterprise Size Insights

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) market based on the enterprise size. This includes small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. According to the report, large enterprises represented the largest segment.

End User Insights

• Construction and Architecture Companies

• Education

• Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) market based on the end user has also been provided in the report. This includes construction and architecture companies, education, and others. According to the report, construction and architecture companies accounted for the largest market share.

Click here to view detailed information with table of content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/architectural-engineering-construction-market

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Latest Research Reports:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-in-healthcare-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/epedigree-software-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/sportswear-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/monoclonal-antibodies-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/construction-equipment-rental-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.