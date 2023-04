Home Decor Market Size, CAGR, Share by Companies and Forcast Report 2023-2028

Home Decor Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œHome Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028โ€, The global home decor market size reached US$ 715.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 937.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

Home decor is the art of enhancing the interior of a home to make it more aesthetically pleasing and functional. It involves selecting furniture, color schemes, lighting, and accessories to create a cohesive and stylish look. Popular decor styles include modern, traditional, minimalist, and bohemian. Elements, such as wall art, plants, and rugs can add personality and warmth to a space, while mirrors and lighting can make a room appear larger and brighter.

๐‡๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐ƒรฉ๐œ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ:

The changing consumer preferences and lifestyles represent a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand of consumers for home decor products that reflect their personal style and lifestyle, including eco-friendly and sustainable options. In line with this, rising preference for high-quality and premium home decor products, coupled with increasing urbanization are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the market is also driven by the increasing demand for multifunctional and space-saving home decor products. Other factors, such as the expanding real estate industry, the easy availability of the product across various distribution channels, and product innovations in terms of designs and materials, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

โ€ข Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

โ€ข Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

โ€ข Forbo Holding AG

โ€ข Herman Miller Inc.

โ€ข Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

โ€ข Kimball International Inc.

โ€ข Koninklijke Philips N.V.

โ€ข Mannington Mills Inc.

โ€ข Mohawk Industries Inc.

โ€ข Hanssem Co., Ltd.

โ€ข Siemens AG

โ€ข Springs Window Fashions LLC

โ€ข Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.

โ€ข Samson Holding Ltd

โ€ข Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

โ€ข Sophia Home

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report has categorized the market based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

โ€ข Home Furniture

โ€ข Home Textiles

โ€ข Flooring

โ€ข Wall Decor

โ€ข Lighting

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

โ€ข Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

โ€ข Home Decor Stores

โ€ข Gift Shops

โ€ข Direct to Consumer

โ€ข Online Stores

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Region:

โ€ข North America

โ€ข Europe

โ€ข Asia Pacific

โ€ข Middle East and Africa

โ€ข Latin America

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)

โ€ข Market Trends

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข SWOT Analysis

โ€ข Value Chain Analysis

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

