Home Decor Market Size, CAGR, Share by Companies and Forcast Report 2023-2028

Home Decor Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Home Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global home decor market size reached US$ 715.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 937.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2023-2028.

Home decor is the art of enhancing the interior of a home to make it more aesthetically pleasing and functional. It involves selecting furniture, color schemes, lighting, and accessories to create a cohesive and stylish look. Popular decor styles include modern, traditional, minimalist, and bohemian. Elements, such as wall art, plants, and rugs can add personality and warmth to a space, while mirrors and lighting can make a room appear larger and brighter.

𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐃é𝐜𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

The changing consumer preferences and lifestyles represent a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand of consumers for home decor products that reflect their personal style and lifestyle, including eco-friendly and sustainable options. In line with this, rising preference for high-quality and premium home decor products, coupled with increasing urbanization are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the market is also driven by the increasing demand for multifunctional and space-saving home decor products. Other factors, such as the expanding real estate industry, the easy availability of the product across various distribution channels, and product innovations in terms of designs and materials, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

• Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

• Forbo Holding AG

• Herman Miller Inc.

• Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

• Kimball International Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Hanssem Co., Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Springs Window Fashions LLC

• Suofeiya Home Collection Co. Ltd.

• Samson Holding Ltd

• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

• Sophia Home

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on product type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Home Furniture

• Home Textiles

• Flooring

• Wall Decor

• Lighting

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Home Decor Stores

• Gift Shops

• Direct to Consumer

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

