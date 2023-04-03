Emergency Food Market Size Cross to Revenue US$ 10.68 Billion by 2027 |Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc, PepsiCo

emergency food market size reached US$ 6.84 Billion in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 10.68 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Emergency Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″, The global emergency food market size reached a value of US$ 6.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.50% during 2022-2027.

Emergency food refers to the foods that are stored for consumption during emergencies and other uncertain situations. Some of the common product types include non-perishable pasteurized milk, protein or fruit bars, ready-to-eat meals, dry cereals or granola, peanut butter, infant food, dried fruits, canned juice, etc. These emergency food products offer nutritional security during disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, etc. They have all the essential nutrients that are important for maintaining proper health. Emergency food items even allow channelizing of the funds in procuring other basic needs. Consequently, they are in extensive demand across the globe.

Emergency Food Market Trends

The launch of various favorable initiatives by the government bodies of several countries aimed at providing basic necessities to individuals during crises, including economic unrest, natural disasters, or terrorist attacks, is among the key factors driving the emergency food market. Additionally, the growing collaborations of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with food suppliers for supporting and helping poor and needy people during uncertain scenarios are further propelling the global market.

Besides this, the increasing improvement of the infrastructure and distribution channels, especially in developing countries, and the escalating use of emergency food products in the daily diet of the working population are also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the elevating requirement for dried fruits and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals among army personnel who are posted in war zones with low access to food and water is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the shifting preferences toward foods with longer shelf life among people living in harsh climatic conditions across countries are expected to bolster the emergency food market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the emergency food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.), General Mills Inc., Lotte Corporation, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation), SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, The Kellogg Company and The Kraft Heinz Company.

The report has segmented the emergency food market on the based on product type, sales channel and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Non-perishable Pasteurized Milk

Ready to Eat Meals

Protein or Fruit Bars

Dry Cereals or Granola

Peanut Butter

Dried Fruits

Canned Juice

Infant Food

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by End User:

Civil

Military

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)

Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

