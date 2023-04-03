Hauling the Future: A Look at the Evolving Heavy Duty Truck Market

Heavy Duty Truck Market

Commercial trucks are broken down into the broad categories of light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Heavy Duty Truck Market," The heavy duty truck market was valued at $209,973.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $328,363.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Commercial trucks are broken down into the broad categories of light duty, medium duty, and heavy duty. The concept of heavy duty truck is typically attributed to the motor vehicle that are designed to transport cargo, carry specialized payloads, or perform other utilitarian work. Although, heavy-duty trucks are heavier than medium duty trucks. Their weight ranges between 26,001 lbs to over 33,000 lbs (11,794 kg to over 14,969 kg). Thus, heavy duty trucks are gaining traction owing to their high carrying capacity and strong suspension system useful in transportation activities. Majority of construction companies prefer heavy-duty trucks for carrying debris and materials at any terrain for long distances.

Current Trends in the Heavy Duty Truck Market

The global heavy-duty truck market is currently experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for goods transportation and construction activities. Technological advancements, such as telematics and automation, are also changing the way heavy-duty trucks are operated and managed. Telematics allows for real-time monitoring of vehicle performance, fuel consumption, and driver behavior. Automation is also becoming more prevalent in the industry, with companies testing self-driving trucks to reduce labor costs and improve efficiency.

Another trend in the heavy-duty truck market is the move towards alternative fuel vehicles. Electric and hybrid trucks are gaining popularity due to their lower emissions and reduced operating costs. As battery technology improves, the range and power of electric trucks are increasing, making them a viable alternative to diesel-powered trucks.

The heavy-duty truck market is an essential component of the transportation industry. As demand for goods transportation and construction activities continue to grow, heavy-duty trucks will continue to play a crucial role. While the industry faces challenges such as regulation and driver shortages, technological advancements and the move towards alternative fuels offer promising solutions for the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact the global heavy duty truck industry growth, owing to implementation of global lockdown.

The pandemic impacted the source of earnings of various trucks drivers, owing to which the number of loan defaulters had increased considerably. For instance, according to Trucking HR Canada's Labour Market Snapshot, during the first two quarters of 2020, 49,000 truck drivers lost their jobs. However, from June to August, the industry added 43,500 new drivers. Thus, the unemployment rate amongst drivers decreased from a high of 12% in June 2020, to 6.3% in August 2020, which was less than the overall national unemployment rate.

However, as COVID-19 cases declined and things continued to return to normal, the heavy-duty trucks market has experienced the highest number of new fleet startups during post pandemic.

Rising demand for the commodity along with increased construction and infrastructure development are the main factors driving the demand for heavy duty trucks. Presently, trucks built are more reliable, more efficient, more fuel efficient and have higher payloads than trucks built before. However, technological advances have improved fuel efficiency, and new technology allows trucks to carry more weight than vehicles of the same power. As a result, the world faces a major problem of carrying heavy loads, which may lead to a decline in the use of more vehicles. Heavy trucks are also used as garbage and garbage collectors.

Furthermore, governments across the globe are taking initiatives to educate people about waste management and recycling. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global market of waste and subsequently, of heavy-duty trucks. India is projected to be a major market for waste or heavy-duty trucks during the forecast period, as government initiatives, such as smart-city and Swachh-Bharat, to create a healthy and clean environment are estimated to offer significant opportunity to the waste or heavy-duty trucks market.

Key Market Players:

PACCAR Inc., Isuzu Motors Limited, Eicher Motors Ltd, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, NAVISTAR, INC., China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd, freightliner, Scania, MAN, Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Company Limited, AB Volvo

