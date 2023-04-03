Global Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Outlook 2023-2032 – Forecast Market Size, Share, Drivers, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Flue Gas Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the flue gas treatment systems global market. As per TBRC’s flue gas treatment systems global market forecast, the flue gas treatment systems market size is expected to grow to $84.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The growth in the flue gas treatment systems market is due to increased construction and reconstruction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flue gas treatment systems market share. Major players in the flue gas treatment systems market include AMEC Foster Wheeler plc, Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Doosan Lentjes, FLSmidth & Company A/S, General Electric Company.

Flue Gas Treatment Systems Market Segments
•By Pollutant Control System: Particulate Control, Flue Gas Desulfurization, DeNOx, Mercury Control, Other Pollutant Control System (Volatile Organic Compounds, Dioxins, and Furans)
•By Business Type: System, Service, Other Business Type
•By End-use Industry: Power, Cement, Iron & Steel, Non-Ferrous Metal, Chemical & Petrochemical, Other End-use Industry (Glass, Pharmaceuticals, And Pulp & Paper)
•By Geography: The global flue gas treatment systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flue gas treatment systems refer to the equipment, which consists of a bag filter, a dry reactor, and a multi-cyclone that collects any remaining pollutants and ensures that emissions meet strict emission regulations. Flue gas treatment systems are used to clean the gas produced by energy from waste before it is released into the environment.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

