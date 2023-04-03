Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Analysis

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Lighting Technologies Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the medical lighting technologies market. As per TBRC’s medical lighting technologies market forecast, the medical lighting technologies market size is expected to grow to $4.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the medical lighting technologies global market is due to increase in demand for better healthcare facilities. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical lighting technologies global market share. Major players in the medical lighting technologies global market include A-Dec Inc., Brandon Medical Company Limited, Burton Medical LLC, Wolfspeed Inc., Daray Limited.

Medical Lighting Technologies Market Segments

• By Product: Surgical Lamps, Examination Lights, Specialty Lights, Accessories
• By Technology: LED, Halogen, Incandescent, Other Technologies
• By End-User: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Dental Hospitals, Other End-User
• By Geography: The global medical lighting technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical lighting technologies refer to the technology that properly exposes the subject's real color and has the added benefit of several groupings of tiny light sources mounted at different angles to aid in shadow reduction for a more uniform surgical light. The medical lighting technologies are used to allow personnel to perform duties such as monitoring thermometers and creating charts at the bedside.

