SkilloToys, A Startup Focused On Play-based Learning, Launches Online Store for Educational Toys And Games

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SkilloToys, an online ecommerce startup with a focus on play-based learning, has recently launched its online platform offering a wide range of educational toys, learning furniture, and games for children aged 0 to 8 years. Based in Bangalore, India, the online platform aims to promote learning through play, and its product range is focused on to help parents develop their child's foundational skills and learning abilities.

Research has shown that over 85% of a child's brain development occurs before the age of 5-6 years (https://www.education.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/NEP_Final_English_0.pdf), highlighting the critical importance of providing appropriate care and stimulation in the early years. SkilloToys seeks to be India's largest online platform for safe educational toys and games, with a focus on promoting screen-free and plastic-free play.

SkilloToys.com offers a curated selection of wooden educational toys, Montessori toys, learning furniture, STEM and STEAM toys, crafts, activity kits, and educational games focused on developing hand-eye coordination, motor skills, sensory skills, cognitive skills, language and numeracy skills, and social and emotional skills according to the child's age and learning stage.

"We're thrilled to be launching our online store at the right time when there is a strong focus on early childhood care and education, toy-based pedagogy, and efforts by the government to promote experiential play and toy-based learning," says Kavita, founding team member of SkilloToys. "With our brand mantra of 'Safe Kids Skill Toys,' we promote screen-free and plastic-free play for kids with educational toys."

With the government's continued focus on the Indian toy industry to make India a toy hub by promoting Indian-made toys, increasing exports, and welcoming new entrants in toy manufacturing, SkilloToys will act as an enabler to help toy manufacturers and brands reach their audience.

SkilloToys.com is a niche online store for play-based, activity-based learning, with products focused on alphabets, languages, numbers, counting, colours, shapes, puzzles, logical thinking, art and crafts, and motor skill development. The platform helps parents (of babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and grade-schoolers) in the early growth and development of their child with the widest range of educational toys and games.

