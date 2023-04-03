Educational Robot Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends And Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Educational Robot Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Educational Robot Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the educational robot Global market. As per TBRC’s educational robot global market forecast, the educational robot global market size is expected to grow to $3.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.
The growth in the educational robot market is due to increase in adoption of smart devices. North America region is expected to hold the largest educational robot market share. Major players in the educational robot market include SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., Hanson Robotics Limited, ROBOTIS Co., Ltd., Aisoy Robotics, Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy.
Educational Robot Market Segments
•By Type: Service Robot, Industrial Robot
•By Component: Hardware, Software
•By Application: Primary Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global educational robot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Educational robots refer to the robots that are helpful for the students in gaining their knowledge of and increase cognitive skills. It is used to assist youngsters in learning one of the fundamental cognitive skills of mathematical thinking at a young age.
The Table Of Content For The Educational Robot Market Include:
1. Educational Robot Market Executive Summary
2. Educational Robot Market Characteristics
3. Educational Robot Market Trends
4. Educational Robot Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Educational Robot Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Educational Robot Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Educational Robot Market Competitor Landscape
27. Educational Robot Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Educational Robot Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
