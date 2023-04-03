From Deformity to Mobility: 16-Year-Old Girl's Life Transformed with Corrective Surgery by Doctors at Manipal Hospitals, Delhi

NEW DELHI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manipal Hospital, Delhi successfully corrected the genu varus deformity in a 16-year-old female patient. The patient presented to the hospital with complaints of progressive deformity in both knees and difficulty in walking. After a thorough clinical examination, it was determined that the patient had deformity in both femur and tibia, which required staged correction.

Under the supervision of Dr. Rajeev Verma, HOD and consultant - Joint Replacement and Orthopaedics, the patient underwent lateral wedge osteotomy of the right distal femur and open wedge osteotomy of the right proximal tibia with fibulotomy. The surgery was performed by Dr. Lalit Kumar Lohia, Consultant, Joint Replacement and Orthopaedics, and the patient tolerated the procedure well. Following the removal of the drain, the patient was given an above-knee cast, which was removed after six weeks. Check X-rays were conducted, and the patient was gradually allowed weight-bearing ambulation with walker support.

After three months of the initial surgery, the patient underwent corrective surgery for the left knee. This surgery also involved lateral wedge osteotomy of the left distal femur and open wedge osteotomy of the left proximal tibia with fibulotomy. Once again, the patient tolerated the procedure well and both of her knees were corrected.

The successful correction of the genu varus deformity in this patient is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the medical team at Manipal Hospitals, Delhi. The hospital is committed to providing the best possible care for its patients and utilizing the latest technology and techniques to ensure positive outcomes. The patient has been discharged and is doing well.

