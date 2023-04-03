Graph Database Market Analysis: Market Size, Industry Share, Growth And Trends

The Business Research Company's Graph Database Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Graph Database Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the graph database market. As per TBRC’s graph database market forecast, the graph database market size is expected to grow to $6.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.5%.

The growth in the graph database global market is due to increase in demand for graph analytics in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). North America region is expected to hold the largest graph database global market share. Major players in the graph database global market include Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, DataStax, Stardog Union.

Graph Database Market Segments

• By Type: RDF, Labeled Propert Graph

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Application Type: Consumer Analytics, Deep Learning, Regulatory Compliance, Recommendation Engines, Identity and Access Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications

• By End-Use: BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT and Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global graph database market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A graph database is a customized platform for building and managing graphs. These database systems connect specific data points (nodes) and generate relationships (edges) in the form of graphs, which can then be queried by the user. It is used to give an understanding of the facts that are more realistic.

