Graph Database Market Analysis: Market Size, Industry Share, Growth And Trends

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Graph Database Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the graph database market. As per TBRC’s graph database market forecast, the graph database market size is expected to grow to $6.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.5%.

The growth in the graph database global market is due to increase in demand for graph analytics in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). North America region is expected to hold the largest graph database global market share. Major players in the graph database global market include Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, DataStax, Stardog Union.

Graph Database Market Segments

• By Type: RDF, Labeled Propert Graph
• By Component: Software, Services
• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises
• By Application Type: Consumer Analytics, Deep Learning, Regulatory Compliance, Recommendation Engines, Identity and Access Management, Fraud Detection, Supply Chain Management, Other Applications
• By End-Use: BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT and Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global graph database market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Graph Database Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7986&type=smp

A graph database is a customized platform for building and managing graphs. These database systems connect specific data points (nodes) and generate relationships (edges) in the form of graphs, which can then be queried by the user. It is used to give an understanding of the facts that are more realistic.

Read more on the global graph database market report at:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/graph-database-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Graph Database Market Include:

1. Graph Database Market Executive Summary
2. Graph Database Market Characteristics
3. Graph Database Market Trends
4. Graph Database Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Graph Database Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Graph Database Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Graph Database Market Competitor Landscape
27. Graph Database Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Graph Database Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

