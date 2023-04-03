Veterinary Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook And Industry Statistics For 2023-2032

Veterinary Medicine Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Medicine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the veterinary medicine market. As per TBRC’s veterinary medicine global market forecast, the veterinary medicine global market size is expected to grow to $37.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the veterinary medicine global market is due to increase in number of pet owners. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary medicine global market share. Major players in the veterinary medicine global market include Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Ceva Sante Animale.

Veterinary Medicine Market Segments

• By Product: Drugs, Vaccines, And Medical Feed Additives

• By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

• By Route Of Administration: Oral Route, Parental Route, Topical Route

• By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Veterinary Pharmacies

• By End-Use: Reference Laboratories, Point-Of-Care Testing/In-House Testing, Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global veterinary medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary medicine refers to the field of medicine that includes the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of ailments in animals.

The Table Of Content For The Veterinary Medicine Market Include:

1. Veterinary Medicine Market Executive Summary

2. Veterinary Medicine Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Medicine Market Trends

4. Veterinary Medicine Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Veterinary Medicine Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Veterinary Medicine Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Veterinary Medicine Market Competitor Landscape

27. Veterinary Medicine Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Veterinary Medicine Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix



