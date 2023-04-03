Extended Reality (XR) Market Size to Reach US$ 604.3 Billion by 2028 at 43.5% CAGR

Extended Reality (XR) Market 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐗𝐑) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖." the global extended reality (XR) market size reached US$ 64.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 604.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 43.5% during 2023-2028.

Extended reality (XR) is an umbrella term that encompasses a range of immersive technologies that combine the physical and virtual worlds. It includes virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR), each with its unique characteristics and applications. XR technologies create immersive experiences that allow users to interact with digital content in a more intuitive and natural way. They have a wide range of applications, from gaming and entertainment to healthcare, education, and training. XR technologies offer significant benefits, including increased engagement, enhanced learning and training, improved communication and collaboration, and reduced costs and risks in various industries.

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐗𝐑) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The widespread adoption of XR in various industries, such as gaming, entertainment, healthcare, and education, represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to their ability to provide immersive and engaging experiences. In addition to this, the rising demand for immersive technologies is contributing to the growth of the market. This is supported by the rising preferences for more personalized and interactive experiences, particularly among the younger generation. Apart from this, the increasing availability of XR content and hardware, coupled with decreasing costs, is making XR more accessible to consumers and businesses alike, thus driving the market. In line with this, advancements in technology, such as the development of 5G networks, high-resolution displays, and more powerful processors, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 (𝐗𝐑) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the extended reality (XR) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Accenture PLC

• Augray

• Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation (Dassault Systèmes SE)

• Medtronic PLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Samsung Display Co. Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

• Semcon

• SoftServe Inc.

• Softweb Solutions Inc. (Avnet Inc.)

• SphereGen

• Varjo

• VertexPlus Softwares Pvt. Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Consumer Engagement

• Business Engagement

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Virtual Reality (VR)

• Augmented Reality (AR)

• Mixed Reality (MR)

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

• Education

• Retail

• Industrial and Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

