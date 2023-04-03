Caledonia declares quarterly dividend

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,049 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.
Commenting on the announcement, Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:
“The total dividend paid for 2022 was 56 cents per share, a 12% increase on the 50 cents per share in 2021. The quarterly dividend, which remains at 14 cents a share, continues to be an important part of the Company’s strategy and we believe sets us apart from our peer group.”
The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:
Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.
Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.
Enquiries:
|
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
|Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
|
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
|Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
|
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
|Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
|
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
|Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
|
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
|Tel: +263 77802131
|
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
|Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.