Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,049 in the last 365 days.

Caledonia declares quarterly dividend

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 14 United States cents (US$0.14) on each of the Company's shares.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Learmonth, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The total dividend paid for 2022 was 56 cents per share, a 12% increase on the 50 cents per share in 2021. The quarterly dividend, which remains at 14 cents a share, continues to be an important part of the Company’s strategy and we believe sets us apart from our peer group.”

The relevant dates relating to the dividend are as follows:

  • Ex-dividend date VFEX: April 12, 2023
  • Ex-dividend date AIM and NYSE: April 13, 2023
  • Record date: April 14, 2023
  • Payment date: April 28, 2023

Shareholders with a registered address in the UK will be paid in Sterling.

Caledonia's Dividend Policy
Caledonia's strategy to maximise shareholder value includes a quarterly dividend policy which the Board adopted in 2014. The Board will consider future increases in the dividend as appropriate in line with its prudent approach to risk management.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
   
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie		 Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
   
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings		 Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
   
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray		 Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
   
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		 Tel: +263 77802131
   
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
 Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Caledonia declares quarterly dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more