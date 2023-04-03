IFTM Lecture - Feast Your Way to Success: Strategic Management in F & B

MACAU, April 3 - Mr. Miles Lee, Manager of Food and Beverage development, Galaxy Macao, was invited by School of Hospitality Management to provide a guest lecture for IFTM students. The lecture titled “Feast Your Way to Success: Strategic Management in F&B”, which is related to the core course of several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Food and Beverage is a dynamic and challenging industry. Backed by nearly 500 years of food culture, Macao is flaunting its expertise in modern fusion as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. However, due to the pandemic, this industry is facing a number of challenges and new trends. Mr. Lee introduced the recent development and coping strategies in fine dining industry in respond to the changes of customer preference and fierce competition. He mainly shared his experience and philosophy through analysing current market environment, the opportunities and challenges of operations, and the potential and implementation of intelligent technology in the F&B sector.

This lecture attracted many students who are interested in catering, F&B and gastronomy industries. Students in attendance expressed that the lecture had been a fruitful experience, stimulating them to advance their understanding of strategic management by combining theory and practice. They were also impressed deeply by Mr. Lee’s insightful, humorous, and professional talk. Mr. Lee shared his comprehension and experiences and also explored the future path of integrating intelligent technology in this sector. After the lecture, the students actively asked questions and communicated with Mr. Lee for some related contemporary issues.