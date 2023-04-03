Document Analysis Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: ABBYY, WorkFusion, Kofax

Document Analysis Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Document Analysis Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Document Analysis Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Document Analysis market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ABBYY (United States), WorkFusion (United States), Kofax (United States), IBM (United States), HyperScience (United States), OpenText (Canada), Infrrd (United States), Celaton (United Kingdom), AntWorks (Singapore), Parascript (United States), Automation Anywhere (United States), Datamatics (India), Hyland (United States), Extract Systems (United States), HCL Technologies (India), Kodak Alaris (United Kingdom), Rossum (Czech Republic), InData Labs (Belarus), Ephesoft (United States) , IRIS (Belgium)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Document Analysis market to witness a CAGR of 39.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Document Analysis Market Breakdown by Type (On-premises, Cloud) by Organisation Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises) by Solution (Software, Services, Professional, Managed) by Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Document Analysis market size is estimated to increase by USD 10.82 Billion at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.6 Billion.
Definition:
The Document Analysis Market refers to the market for software and solutions that automate the process of extracting data and insights from documents using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Document analysis solutions are used to extract and analyze text, images, and other data from a variety of document types, including contracts, invoices, receipts, and forms.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Document Analysis Market: On-premises, Cloud
Key Applications/end-users of Document Analysis Market: Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises
Market Trends:
Use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technology
Market Drivers:
Enables to Gains an Extensive Knowledge about the Area Of Business Analysis Activity
Market Opportunities:
Growing Demand for Data Analysis due to its Efficient and Effective Way of Gathering Data
