Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Shaping from Growth to Value: FedEx, Ceva Logistics, Amerisource Bergen

Some of the key players profiled in the study are FedEx Corporation (United States), Ceva Logistics LLC (Switzerland), Amerisource Bergen Corporation (United States), Panalpina Group (Switzerland), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), XPO Logistics, Inc (United States), United Parcel Service, Inc (United States), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), DB Schenker (Germany), C.H. Robinson Worldwide (United States),
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics market to witness a CAGR of 3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Breakdown by Application (Air Shipping, Sea Shipping, Road Shipping, Rail Shipping, ) by Type (International, Domestic, ) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Biopharmaceutical Logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 15818 Million at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 82156.3 Million.
Definition:
Biopharmaceutical logistics refers to the transportation, storage, and distribution of biological drugs, vaccines, and other pharmaceutical products that require special handling due to their sensitivity to temperature, humidity, light, and other environmental factors. Biopharmaceutical logistics is a critical component of the healthcare industry, as it ensures the timely and safe delivery of vital medicines to patients in need. The biopharmaceutical logistics market includes a wide range of service providers such as transportation companies, cold chain logistics providers, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers who specialize in the handling and distribution of biopharmaceutical products. The market also includes various packaging solutions, temperature-controlled containers, and monitoring devices that help to maintain the integrity of biopharmaceutical products during transit.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: International, Domestic,
Key Applications/end-users of Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Air Shipping, Sea Shipping, Road Shipping, Rail Shipping
Market Trends:
In Biosimilar Market Companies Are Facing Cost Declining Market, And Increasing Competition
Market Drivers:
Growing Demand for Biological Treatment from Chronic Diseases Including Diabetes and Cancer
Market Opportunities:
Increasing Number of Launches by the Leading Industry Players
