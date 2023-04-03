Motion Capture System Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | VICON Motion, Motion Analysis, Qualisys

Motion Capture System Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Motion Capture System market to witness a CAGR of 5.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Motion Capture System Comprehensive Study by Type (Hardware (Cameras, Sensors/LEDs, Accessories, Communication Devices), Software (Packaged Software, Plug-in Software), Others), Application (Medical, Sport, Entertainment, Others), System (Optical, Non-Optical). The Motion Capture System market size is estimated to increase by USD 99.7 Million at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 254.5 Million.
Definition:
Motion Capture System (MCS) is a technology used to digitally capture and record the movement of objects or people in real-time. It involves placing markers on the object or person being tracked and using cameras and sensors to capture the movement and record it as a 3D animation or data. MCS has a wide range of applications in the entertainment industry, such as video games, movies, and animation, as well as in sports, biomechanics research, virtual reality, and other fields where motion tracking is required. The Motion Capture System market refers to the industry that produces, distributes, and sells MCS equipment, software, and services to customers around the world.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Motion Capture System Market: Hardware (Cameras, Sensors/LEDs, Accessories, Communication Devices
Key Applications/end-users of Motion Capture System Market: Medical, Sport, Entertainment, Others
Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Better Visual Effects and Animations from the Entertainment Industry
Market Drivers:
High Demand Due to the Ability to Provide High Quality, Rapid, Accurate, Real-time Data
Market Opportunities:
Specific Data Processing for Specific Hardware and Software
