With 19.8% CAGR, Healthcare Chatbots Market to Reach US$ 768.1 Million by 2028 | Global Industry Report

Healthcare Chatbots Market 2023-2028

The healthcare chatbots market to reach US$ 768.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Healthcare Chatbots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.’ the global healthcare chatbots market size reached US$ 250.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 768.1 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during 2023-2028.

A healthcare chatbot is a system that is integrated with robotic process automation (RPA) or other automated solutions to help automate the processing of healthcare billing and insurance claims. The chatbot provides patients with an easy gateway to find appropriate information regarding various healthcare and insurance services. It also offers several additional advantages, such as reducing hospital visits, unnecessary treatments and procedures, consultation times, and hospital admissions and re-admissions. Additionally, it promotes anonymity and timely monitoring while improving patient and doctor engagement.

Healthcare Chatbots Market Trends:

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly surged the demand for chatbots for monitoring patients with mild symptoms and providing hospital-based care on a timely basis. They also offer cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and mental health assistance to people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, or anxiety, which, in turn, represents one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for virtual health assistance and rapid technological developments, such as the integration of machine learning (ML) algorithms and natural language processing (NLP) with healthcare chatbots, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, such as surging internet access, rapid smartphone penetration, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, are boosting the market growth.

Healthcare Chatbots Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global healthcare chatbots market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ada Health GmbH

Babylon Inc.

Buoy Health Inc.

Creative Virtual Ltd.

com Inc.

HealthTap Inc.

Infermedica

Microsoft Corporation

PACT Care BV

Sensely Inc.

Woebot Health

MD Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the healthcare chatbots market on the basis of component, deployment mode, application and end user.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Symptoms Check

Medical and Drug Information Assistance

Appointment Scheduling and Monitoring

Others

Breakup by End User:

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

