𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size to Reach US$ 7.2 Billion During 2023-2028 | Industry CAGR of 3.1%

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.’ the global champagne market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2023-2028.

champagne is a luxurious and celebratory drink produced in the Champagne region of France. It is made by fermenting the wine twice and allowing the carbon dioxide produced to become trapped, resulting in its characteristic bubbles. Nutritionally, it contains antioxidants and polyphenols, which have been shown to have potential health benefits. Moderate consumption of champagne has been associated with improved heart health and reduced risk of cognitive decline. Currently, there are different types of champagne available, including brut, blanc de blancs, and rosé, each with its distinctive characteristics.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The global champagne market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising trend of socialization and the increasing influence of cocktail culture. Additionally, rapid urbanization, the expanding tourism sector, and increasing income levels are leading to a shift in consumer preferences towards premium champagne, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth. In line with this, leading market players are investing in innovative techniques that combine traditional hybridization methods with advanced tools to produce high-quality champagne, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as easy product availability in online retail stores and escalating demand for unique and exotic flavors, are fueling the market growth.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the global champagne market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Arvitis

Centre Vinicole – Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte

Champagne Piper-Heidsieck

Diageo

LANSON-BCC

Laurent-Perrier

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Pernod Ricard

Taittinger

Vranken - Pommery Monopole SA

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the global champagne market on the basis of product, price, distribution channel and region.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

Prestige Cuvée

Blanc De Noirs

Blanc De Blancs

Rosé Champagne

Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:

Economy

Mid-Range

Luxury

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

