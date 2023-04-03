St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS, Outstanding Warrant

There were 404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,031 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A4002574
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-311
DATE/TIME: 4-2-23 at 2314 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5/Industrial Parkway, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Wayne Moodie
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were patrolling the greater St. Johnsbury/Lyndon area and observed a moving motor vehicle violation in the area of US-5 and Industrial Parkway. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Wayne Moodie (53). Investigation revealed Moodie is criminally suspended and wanted on an outstanding warrant. Moodie was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 5/8/23 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charge, and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex to be held on the warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5-8-23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819