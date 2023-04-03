St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS, Outstanding Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A4002574

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-311

DATE/TIME: 4-2-23 at 2314 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5/Industrial Parkway, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Wayne Moodie

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were patrolling the greater St. Johnsbury/Lyndon area and observed a moving motor vehicle violation in the area of US-5 and Industrial Parkway. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Wayne Moodie (53). Investigation revealed Moodie is criminally suspended and wanted on an outstanding warrant. Moodie was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 5/8/23 at 0830 hours for the aforementioned charge, and transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex to be held on the warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5-8-23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819