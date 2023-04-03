PM urges Khánh Hòa to enhance reform for rapid and sustainable development

VIETNAM, April 3 - KHÁNH HOÀ — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged Khánh Hoà to improve its investment environment, simplify administrative procedures and invest more in infrastructure, education and green economy.

These are some of the tasks set for the province to become a major marine economy of the country.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Construction and the People's Committee of Khánh Hòa Province organised a conference to discuss the master plan and investment promotion of the province.

The master plan for Khánh Hòa for the 2021-2030 period, which had been approved by the Prime Minister, and the master plan for the province’s Vân Phong Economic Zone, were officially granted to the locality at the event.

Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said that Khánh Hòa has many unique potentials, outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages for socio-economic development in a rapid and sustainable way to become an attractive destination for domestic and international investors, especially in the service, tourism and marine economy sectors.

The development of Khánh Hòa would be a momentum for the development of the north-central region, central coastal region and the whole country, he said.

Investment environment

The PM stressed that the province must develop the urban system, promote investment in socio-economic infrastructure, ensure synchronisation, modernity, and connectivity of the infrastructure.

The central province should also prioritise investment in strategic transport infrastructure.

He ordered Khánh Hòa to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Transport and relevant ministries and branches to speed up the progress of highway projects including Buôn Ma Thuột - Khánh Hòa, Vân Phong - Nha Trang, coastal roads passing through Khánh Hòa and strategic routes connecting the province with the region.

It must also upgrade and improve the efficiency of the airports and seaports to meet the demand of both the central highlands and the south-central coastal regions.

PM Chính also stressed that Khánh Hòa accelerate the economic restructuring in association with growth model reform while increasing the labour productivity and competitiveness of its industries.

He noted that the province must promote the green, circular and climate change-resilient economy.

At the conference, PM Chính also noted that the province must continue to reform administrative procedures, improve the business investment environment while enhancing transparency and promptly solve bottlenecks, create favourable conditions for investors and businesses.

It was also important to direct investment in the education and training sector, developing high quality human resources.

On this occasion, PM Chính requested investors to have long-term, sustainable business strategies, focusing on areas such as green, circular, digital economies and climate change prevention.

He called for businesses to act in accordance with what had been committed and utilise resources, expertise and experience to help tap the great potential of Khánh Hoà, turning them into concrete values to develop the locality.

The PM requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment and relevant ministries and branches closely coordinate with Khánh Hòa to identify solutions to improve the business investment environment and create favourable conditions for investment for businesses.

He announced that the Government would direct ministries and branches to continue researching to have appropriate mechanisms and policies, creating favourable conditions for Khánh Hòa to accelerate its development and achieve its strategic goals.

At the conference, PM Chính and representatives of ministries, agencies and Khánh Hòa launched the province's investment promotion support portal.

A total of 25 documents on approving investment, investment registration certificate, memorandum of understanding, and cooperation agreements were granted to domestic and foreign enterprises in fields such as tourism, urban areas, infrastructure of industrial parks, seaport, aviation, education and agro-forestry-fishery processing with a total value of trillions of dồng. — VNS