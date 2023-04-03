Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry: The Power and Potential of Automotive Software

Automotive Software Market to Reach $43.5 Billion, 14.5% CAGR by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Software Market by Application (Safety System, Infotainment and Telematics, Powertrain and Chassis), Product (Operating System, Middleware and Application Software) and Vehicle Type (ICE Passenger Car, ICE Light Commercial Vehicle, ICE Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Autonomous Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive software industry was estimated at $18.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to hit $43.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The automotive industry is going through a significant transformation, with software playing an increasingly important role in the design and production of vehicles. Automotive software is a set of applications, tools, and processes used in the development, testing, and manufacturing of automobiles.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, growing inclination toward connected car services, and intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI) drive the global automotive software market. On the other hand, lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms and scarcity of connected infrastructure restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, future potential of 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI), surge in developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles, and data monetization in extended automotive ecosystem are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Automotive software is playing an increasingly important role in the design, production, and operation of vehicles. With its ability to improve efficiency, increase safety, reduce costs, and enhance customization, it is no surprise that more and more companies are investing in this technology. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, we can expect automotive software to become even more advanced, offering even more benefits to the industry and consumers alike.

COVID-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of Covid-19 led to a sharp decline in demand and investment for automobiles. There's also been a huge change in the consumer behavior that has impacted the market negatively.

Nonetheless, with more and more government bodies coming up with ameliorated regulations and dictums, the market is projected to get back to its stance soon.

The safety system segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on application, the safety system segment accounted for around one-third of the global automotive software market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The infotainment and telematics segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.2% throughout the forecast period, due to technological advancements and increasing demand for smartphone features in vehicles.

The application software segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on product, the application software segment contributed to nearly half of the global automotive software market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027, owing to the growing demand for smartphone-based infotainment system applications, real-time onboard diagnostic system and car maintenance. Simultaneously, the operating system segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. Growing trend of connected cars and autonomous vehicles technology propels the segment growth.

Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, garnered the major share in 2019 –

Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, garnered the major share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the global automotive software market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 16.6% till 2027. This is due to rapid development of intelligent transport systems and connected mobility in countries such as China and Japan.

Key players in the industry-

Airbiquity Inc.

Wind River Systems, Inc.

Atego Systems Inc. (PTC)

Blackberry Limited

Goggle

Microsoft Corporation

Green Hills Software

Adobe Inc.

Montavista Software

Autonet Mobile, Inc.