Men of All Ages Have Asked Why God Permits So Much Bad Amongst Good People

Xulon Press presents a passionate journey of discovery into the issue of suffering.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author James E. Buirkle, MD dives headfirst into The Paradox of Pain: Uncovering the Only Avenue Towards Reconciling God's Goodness with Suffering ($16.99, paperback, 9781662874208; $7.99, e-book, 9781662874215).

It is not a new question, but many Christians shy away from the topic of suffering, or try to explain it away with meaningless platitudes that ultimately lead nowhere. Not Buirkle. He leads readers through eight seemingly unsolvable quandaries that suffering presents.

"This book is written as a help to any individual grappling with the question of why the world contains so much suffering. Though it deals with a deep philosophical issue, it is written in a non-technical, accessible manner and provides practical guidance," said Buirkle.

James E. Buirkle, MD is a New Jersey native who has spent his career specializing in Internal Medicine. His hobbies include snow and water skiing, fly fishing, golf and enjoying and companionship of family and friends.

