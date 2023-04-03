Author Brings His Experience in Theology, Missions, Medicine and Bioethics to a Must-Have Manual of Discipleship for the 21st Century

Xulon Press presents a teaching for all Christians that are interested in being Christ-like.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gerald A. Haynes provides readers with an interesting exploration of discipleship aimed to inspire spiritual growth in the book, Living Inside Out: How and Why the Heart Defines the Christian ($18.99, paperback, 9781662869877; $28.99, hardcover, 9781662869884; $8.99, e-book, 9781662869891).

Haynes provides a refreshing definition of "living from the inside out" to mean that the Holy Spirit empowers and produces the life of Christ within and the Obedience of Faith practiced faithfully in daily life. In doing so, life precedes activity. His book examines the heart of the Christian through 4 thought-provoking topics: Love, Humility, Holiness/Obedience, and Faith. He believes that each topic is essential, interdependent and together define the core of what it means for Christ to live in each Christian.

The book also discusses the activities that all Christians should devote themselves to, based on their chosen service. This includes: the Apostles Doctrine, Fellowship, Breaking of Bread, and Prayer. Haynes presents these topics from a biblical perspective, thoughtfully illustrated with examples from church history. The focus remains on the heart as the priority in all activities, demonstrating how the activities nourish the new heart of the Christian.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Haynes said, "The need for individual Christians and churches, to keep the right priorities: hearts of love, humility, holiness and faith; and the realization that devotion to, not just participation in 4 particular activities, nurture life. There is also a need for Christians today to reengage with our past and those who lived out the life of Christ in previous ages."

Dr. Gerald A. Haynes (DMin. MDiv. Gordon-Conwell) was born in Tampa, FL, and raised in Colorado Springs, CO. He and his wife, Cathy, now reside in Springfield, MO. They have 3 adult sons and 7 grandchildren. Haynes impressive list of experience across multiple disciplines includes Theology, Missions, Medicine (PA-C Baylor College of Medicine) and Bioethics (MA Trinity). He's worked in Bioethics and locum medicine ER, Urgent care and with homeless patients. Haynes has been on multiple short-term mission trips around the world plus tours and digs in the Holy Land. He looks forward to continuing to celebrate the Feasts and his Jewish Roots, and visit additional churches this year. Haynes enjoys travel, teaching, cooking and eating.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.Living Inside Out: How and Why the Heart Defines the Christian is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Gerald A. Haynes, Salem Author Services, (417) 880-5524, geraldahaynes@yahoo.com

SOURCE Xulon Press