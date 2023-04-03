Miracles Can Happen Through the Power of Prayer - a Thought-Provoking Message For All Christians to Hear

Xulon Press presents author's testimony that shares the miracles that God has performed in her life.

DOWNEY, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Susan F. Sanchez encourages readers on the importance of praying in her book, How You Can Receive Miracles Through Prayer and Intercession ($16.99, paperback, 9781662873706; $7.99, e-book, 9781662873713).

Sanchez shares the miracles that God has performed in her life as a way to inspire and motivate Christians to pray more effectively and confidently. She provides readers with proven successful keys of praying, a powerful tool for inciting prayer practice and encouragement for readers to believe that miracles can and will happen through prayer. The author hopes that her book will instill a passion for miracles among readers while strengthening fellowships and relationships with the Holy Spirit.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sanchez said, "The Lord told me to write this book on prayer based on my 40-year prayer journey with the Lord."

Susan Sanchez attended college at Long Beach State University in Long Beach, California. She has worked full-time in real estate for the past 21 years. After receiving Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord, Sanchez, attended Bible School for two years. Throughout her 40-year prayer journey, she was taught by the Holy Spirit the principles and ways of God in prayer and growing in the anointing. Sanchez partnered with and pioneered two new Churches. She helped build these works of God and laid a foundation from the ground up. Sanchez helped to birth God's purposes for these two Churches through prayer and building ministries that served God's people. She was a leader of prayer and intercession in her current Church, Regency Church, in Whittier, California, for many years.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. How You Can Receive Miracles Through Prayer and Intercession is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

