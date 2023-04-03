The Devil's Strategies Don't Change Much, And His Objective is Always the Same

Xulon Press presents an examination into the game plan of the devil to steal, kill and destroy.

MT. STERLING, Ohio, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jim Davis examines common themes in the lives of 52 of the world's most notorious serial killers, mass murderers, thieves, and destroyers in The Other Twelve Disciples ($16.49, paperback, 9781662875397; $7.99, e-book, 9781662875403).

While the devil's schemes and tactics are seen at their clearest in these extreme examples, his influences are at work even in the common man, and Davis invites his readers to examine their own hidden darkness for Satan's work in their lives, as well.

"I asked the Lord in June 2022 how I could use my three areas of greatest learning and interest: Theology, Criminology and Psychology; this book is the result," said Davis.

As Founder and Owner of Resources Unlimited Group and Chairman of the BestPath Foundation, Jim Davis brings over 35 years of proven leadership experience in Life Purpose Coaching, Career Counseling, Business Leadership Development, Mentoring, Writing, and Pro-Life Activism. He holds a Masters degree and two Bachelor's degrees, and served as the Veterans Administration National Assistant Chief of Specially Adapted Housing in Washington D.C., where he helped manage the program in assisting over 1,500 Disabled Veterans annually in obtaining fully accessible housing.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Other Twelve Disciples is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Jim Davis, Salem Author Services, 614-571-3723, jdworktoworship@yahoo.com

SOURCE Xulon Press