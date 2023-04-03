A New Collection of Short Writings Share the Thoughts of a Man Faced with His Own Mortality

Mill City Press presents the first-hand of account of a cancer patient seeking hope.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author John Spirou shares his cancer journey through his unique writing style in Muses, Poetry and Dreams of a Cancer Patient: Volume I ($16.49, paperback, 9781662874444; $27.49, hard cover, 9781662875786; $6.99, e-book, 9781662874451).

When cancer and a stroke left him disabled, Spirou was robbed of many of the things he loved: working out at the gym, riding his bike and skiing. He had to find joy in other things and work through his despair to find hope once again.

"This book was written for everyone who has a heart!" said Spirou.

John Spirou is a graduate of Stroudsburg High School who attended two years at East Stroudsburg University. He is a restauranteur who has worked as a server and at Walmart. Spirou is a devoted husband and father who loves to read.

Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. Muses, Poetry and Dreams of a Cancer Patient is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

