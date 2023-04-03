Submit Release
New Novel Emphasizes That Good Things Truly Do Come To Those Who Wait

Xulon Press presents an original work of contemporary fiction.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Edward K. Madkendrik illustrates that true love can take time to mature in Wager to Romance ($13.49, paperback, 9781662875267; $5.99, e-book, 9781662875274).

Two business travelers embrace a chance encounter, but then must wait twenty-two years to see their relationship come to fruition.

"In Wager to Romance…offers…an image of yesterday's college grad taking on the challenge of marriage, business procedures, banking practices and improvement in beef production through artificial insemination," said Madkendrick.

Edward K. Mackendrik was born and raised on a farm in Oklahoma. At the expense of the military and civilian employment he was stationed in Sidi Slimane, Morocco and later conducted air traffic control procedures briefings in St. Louis, Missouri, Los Angeles, Ca and Mexico City, Mexico.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Wager to Romance is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

