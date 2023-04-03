Submit Release
US Biologic® to Present at World Vaccine Congress Washington

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Biologic will lead discussions at the World Vaccine Conference Washington 2023. The event will be held April 3-6 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. Participating will be Chris Przybyszewski, President, and Dr. Jolieke G. van Oosterwijk, Chief Scientific Officer.

US Biologic will present on its methods to prevent pandemics through orally delivered vaccines.

These speeches highlight the methods US Biologic uses to effectively prevent the spread of pandemic-capable diseases at first detection. The topics include:

April 3, 2023

  • Panel: "Novel vaccine development: What is needed to accelerate adoption?" – Dr. van Oosterwijk
  • Panel: "Addressing antimicrobial resistance through prevention" – Dr. van Oosterwijk
  • Presentation: "The development of veterinary vaccines to reduce antimicrobial resistance: A One Health perspective" – Dr. van Oosterwijk

April 5, 2023

  • Panel "Creating a streamlined approach to preventing pandemics that start at the animal level" – Mr. Przybyszewski

"In both Biodefense and antimicrobial resistance, the emergence of new pathogens and variants of existing pathogens continue to change the prevention landscape," says Dr. van Oosterwijk. "Using our OrisBio® oral-delivery platform with a One Health approach, we aim to provide accessible solutions to prevent disease in animals and humans."

"The Congress is an excellent place to convene with like-minded professionals who will build with us the future of pandemic prevention," said Mr. Przybyszewski earlier this year in an interview with the World Vaccine Congress.

About US Biologic

US Biologic develops groundbreaking orally delivered vaccines, changing global disease prevention and allowing safe, effective, and cost-efficient delivery of preventative interventions to wildlife, companion animals, food animals, and humans.

Aspire. Innovate. Deliver.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-biologic-to-present-at-world-vaccine-congress-washington-301787792.html

SOURCE US BIOLOGIC

