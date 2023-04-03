Super Cat Fest West to Welcome Nationwide Boaters in Ultimate Lake Havasu Boating Event
Event looks to change the landscape of boating shows, incorporates significant charitable component for kids and the community.
If you just want to come check out the scene, it’s free to the public and a chance to see the world’s fastest pleasure boats.”LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Cat Fest West 2023, powered by RiverDavesPlace.com (RDP), is just under one month away from kicking off one of the largest charitable boating events in the country in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. With boats and attendees coming from all corners of the country, Super Cat Fest West is the all-encompassing land and water boat show and gathering that spans four days, April 26th-30th. Event founder Alvin Heathman has historically put the event’s charitable efforts at the forefront. The upcoming west coast event continues in this tradition with a charitable live auction and has a goal to raise over $100,000 through Super Cat Fest 4 Kids, which benefits a variety of kids charities in the Lake Havasu community.
— Dave Johnson
Hosted at the new premier Havasu Riviera Marina, Super Cat Fest West is highlighting the city’s newest boating facility and launch. An action-packed four-day celebration with non-stop activities and gatherings kicks off with the Street Scene event at Riviera’s West Village that is filled with vendors, exhibitors, and live bands that will be entertaining from late afternoon through the evening. Super Cat Fest West will also feature dock parties, fun runs, a poker run. The poker run is a departure from the traditional format where cards are handed out at checkpoints along the river or lake. At this event, supporting the Lake Havasu community and retaining all receipts incurred during predetermined dates are turned in to the organizer for cards to make a poker hand.
Registration is currently open with several event package options with several including dockage. The event is also still accepting event sponsors who will notably receive as much pre-event exposure as they will during the event. “This is an event that anyone can come and enjoy,” says Dave Johnson, owner of RDP. “If you just want to come check out the scene, it’s free to the public and a chance to see the world’s fastest pleasure boats.”
Register for Super Cat Fest West.
Christina Kwan
Kwan International
+1 702-292-5112
email us here
Super Cat Fest West 2023