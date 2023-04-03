St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Negligent Operation

There were 302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,977 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4002566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#:802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/02/2023 at 1743
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 2, Cabot
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Adrian Langmaid
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop with vehicle travelling west on Rt 2 in Cabot at a speed of 85 mph in a 50 mph zone, as well passing vehicles in a negligent manner. The operator, Adrian Langmaid of St. Johnsbury, VT was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court for the crime of Negligent Operation and a ticket for $555.00.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.