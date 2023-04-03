Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Negligent Operation

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A4002566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION:   St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/02/2023 at 1743

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 2, Cabot

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Adrian Langmaid                                            

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop with vehicle travelling west on Rt 2 in Cabot at a speed of 85 mph in a 50 mph zone, as well passing vehicles in a negligent manner. The operator, Adrian Langmaid of St. Johnsbury, VT was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court for the crime of Negligent Operation and a ticket for $555.00.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/15/2023 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION:   No  

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Negligent Operation

