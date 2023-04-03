Westminster Barracks/Felony Unlawful Mischief

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1002283

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Conway

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4626

DATE/TIME: 03/31/2023 22:40 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1958 Main St., Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: Felony Unlawful Mischief

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/02/2023 at approximately 18:25 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from the Cavendish Road Foreman Alphonso Chambers reporting a large diesel fuel spill at the town garage. The incident occurred at 22:40 hours on March 31st. The gas pump was left running until April 1st. Chambers stated that it appeared someone was siphoning fuel out of their tanks. It was reported that over 100 gallons of fuel had spilled into the ground/river. The hazmat team was called to handle the spill.

At this time, it is unknown who is responsible for this incident. However, an individual was seen driving a white box truck, possibly an older model Ford OBS, at the scene the night of the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at (802)-722-4626. Anonymous tips may be left at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword, VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

James Conway, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802) 722--4626

James.ConwayIII@vermont.gov